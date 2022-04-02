Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 112,381 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 175.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 215.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $446.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

