Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

