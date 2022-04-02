StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

RGEN stock opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

