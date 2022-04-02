SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.