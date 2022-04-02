StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.93 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.