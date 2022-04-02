Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

