Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

VSTO stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

