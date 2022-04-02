Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 2%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.63 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 378,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.14. The stock has a market cap of £109.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

