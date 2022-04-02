Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 1.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 44,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 38,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Know Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Know Labs ( OTCMKTS:KNWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Know Labs, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

