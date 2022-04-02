Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 1.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 44,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 38,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Know Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
