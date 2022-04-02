StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

RDUS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

