Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.