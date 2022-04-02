Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ONL opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
