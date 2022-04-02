eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Up 2.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 498,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,206,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.71.

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

