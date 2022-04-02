eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Up 2.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 498,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,206,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.71.
About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)
