Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.94 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,847,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

