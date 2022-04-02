Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $317.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.09.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $274.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.