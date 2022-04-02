Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
NYSE:CDR opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.