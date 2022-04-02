Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE:CDR opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

