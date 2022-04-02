BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock stock opened at $769.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $755.18 and a 200-day moving average of $848.68. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

