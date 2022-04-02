Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $22,958,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $35,378,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

