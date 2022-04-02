Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $119.46 Million in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 348,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEU opened at $334.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $394.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEU. StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

