Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $126.68 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $433.27 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.45 and its 200-day moving average is $457.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

