Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $139.41 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,133,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 169,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

