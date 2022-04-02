Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,459,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.86 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

