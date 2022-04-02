National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,742 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

