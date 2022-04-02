WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 9,870 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.