AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $81,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,974.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,937.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,888.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

