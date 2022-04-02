Decentral Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $150.41 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.73 or 0.07496802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.52 or 0.99554179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 476,670,189 coins and its circulating supply is 473,224,193 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

