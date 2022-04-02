iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,031,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

