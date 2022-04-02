Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Bank of America started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE DNB opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 640,880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 136,385 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

