Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.