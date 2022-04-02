Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.
ENV opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.
About Envestnet (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
