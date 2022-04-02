StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

