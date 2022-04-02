Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Embraer stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

