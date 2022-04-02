StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

