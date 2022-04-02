Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 28100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

