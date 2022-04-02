StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $428.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.