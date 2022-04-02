StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCP. Barclays dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

NYSE:DCP opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

