Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NYSE DFS opened at $110.12 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

