$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

