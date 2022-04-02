Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

