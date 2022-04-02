SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.