SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SEAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.44.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
