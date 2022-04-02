Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.