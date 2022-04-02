Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 587,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after buying an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.