5,849,200 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

