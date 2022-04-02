Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.
NYSE:VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
