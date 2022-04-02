Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

