U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
NYSE USPH opened at $103.76 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.
In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
