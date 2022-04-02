U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $103.76 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

