UGI (NYSE:UGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 159.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.