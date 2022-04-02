Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $259.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.