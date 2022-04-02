Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

