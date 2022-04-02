Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CATY opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

