Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

CDMO opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,539 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

