CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
