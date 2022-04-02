CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

